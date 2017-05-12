Top five experiential stories of the week

Fashion brand Missguided is set to open a new experiential store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, in early June. The store aims to bring the brand to life in a physical space, and will offer guests an immersive shopping experience with two floor-to-ceiling digital screens by the entrance, as well as a third above the cashier desk. The screens will display the most recent creative footage from the brand's campaigns. The brand will set up permanent fixtures and seasonal installations to bring fashion trends to life, and shoppers will be able to enjoy 'Instagrammable' moments which intend to reinforce the #BabesOfMissguided movement. The new store will span 16,000sqft and has been designed by agency Dalziel & Pow, which also worked on the brand's first store in Westfield Stratford City.

Lululemon Atheltica to bring Sweatlife event to London





Sports apparel brand Lululemon Athletica will bring a one-day Sweatlife festival to London on 22 July, which will combine sweat sessions with meditation and personal development. The event will take place at Tobacco Dock, and invites guests to sweat, try out yoga, and improve their personal development and relationships. A team of 'sweatxperts' in yoga, boxing, pilates, spin, barre, bootcamp, dance, rowing and crossfit will lead sessions throughout the day, and Lululemon has also partnered with a number of London studios. These include Barry's Bootcamp, The Foundry, Bandforce, Breathe Studio and Xtend Barre.

Fox unveils VR experience for Alien:Covenant





Twentieth Century Fox launched an alien-themed VR experience in Regal Cinemas in the US last week, titled 'Alien: Covenant In Utero'. The experience invites guests to immerse themselves in the alien-themed game, which has been produced by Ridley Scott and directed by David Karlak, and uses 360-degree virtual reality to take participants on a terrifying journey. 'Alien: Covenant In Utero' will run in selected Regal cinemas until 4 June, and each participating theatre will feature several Oculus Rift demo kiosks where viewers can immerse themselves in the content before or after their movie.

Tanqueray launches Gin Train from London





Gin brand Tanqueray launched its Gin Train yesterday (11 May) in collaboration with travel company Belmond British Pullman. The train set off from London Victoria Station at 6:50pm, and treated guests to a seven-course dinner as they embarked on a scenic tour of the English countryside. Passengers were able to relax in armchairs, situated in an intricately decorated carriage which aimed to channel a luxury vintage atmosphere. Live entertainment was also on offer as guests took in the views and enjoyed the food.

Monarch to bring giant floral plane to London





Airline brand Monarch is set to bring a giant floral plane to London Victorial Station on 17 May, ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show. The plane will be made from nearly 10,000 flowers native to Monarch’s new flight and holiday destinations, including honeysuckle grown in Stockholm, sunflowers from Porto, lavender from the fields of Zagreb and bougainvillea from Valencia. Passers-by will receive free posies handed out by an onsite flight crew, and the brand will also be giving away one pair of flights to the friendliest commuters as part of the brand's ‘Year of Nice’ initiative, which aims to promote the traditional values of chivalry, courtesy and respect.