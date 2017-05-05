Top five experiential stories of the week

Cadbury is set to stage a series of experiential festival activations throughout the UK this summer, as part of the brand's Singles Sensations' 360-degree campaign, which launched on 1 May. The campaign aims to showcase the tastes and textures of five of the brand's key singles bars, and will feature a different creative offering for each of them. Alongside experiential and a TVC, the campaign will run across outdoor, social and PR. The brand will be bringing the campaign to festivals such as V Festival in Essex, Liverpool's Fusion Festival and Boardmasters in Cornwall, and experiences will be immersive and interactive, featuring a free fun house for festival-goers. Guests will be able to explore the house's five rooms, with each one relating to a different Cadbury bar and the personalities associated with it.





Automotive brand Volvo has brought a Scandinavian sanctuary to London this week, after staging similar activations in Edinburgh and Manchester. The 'Escape the City in your City' sanctuary offered guests a space to retreat from the stresses of daily life and welcomed visitors into the space from 2-5 May. Volvo gave guests the opportunity to participate in activities such as yoga, Swedish massage, meditation, art classes and guided run clubs, and the brand also provided free-of-charge cycle hire at the event. The design of the sanctuary was inspired by Scandinavian architecture, and aimed to create a warm and intimate environment. The activation was devised and delivered by agency TRO.





Event has launched an agency survey this week, as part of research for the forthcoming 2017 Brand Experience Report. Agencies can fill out the survey for a chance to be featured in this year's Brand Experience Report, which explores industry challenges, trends, global growth and forecasts plus the top 30 agencies list, ranked by experiential billings. The deadline to complete the survey is 16 May, and those wanting to take part can click on this link.





Agencies Fuse and TRO have been jointly appointed by Nissan to run the brand's experiential activation at the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff in June. The two agencies are both part of the Omnicom group, and will work together to create an experiential branded event for Nissan at the UEFA Champions Festival in Cardiff, which is expected to attract more than 200,000 football fans. The two agencies also worked together on Nissan's experiential activity for the 2015 UEFA Champions League Final in Berlin, as well as the 2016 Finals in Milan.





Luxury ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs is staging a multi-sensory ice cream photography experience, with the aim of finding the 'greatest ice cream photographer'. The pop-up will take place on 19 May, and invites guests into a lounge room styled with a gentle nod to salt caramel and cookies & cream flavours, before they are taken through various worlds which provide inspiration for the photography challenge. The photography challenges include an infra-red ice cream experiment which aims to bring to life the feeling of something very cold touching something warm, a decadent dinner table with edible centre-pieces and an ‘Ice-capade’ which celebrates the art of ice cream along with an Instagram station. Once the challenge is complete, visitors can relax in a plush bar area with a complimentary Häagen-Dazs cocktail perfectly matched to bespoke ice cream canapés. Häagen-Dazs is working with culinary architects Bompas & Parr to deliver the activation.

