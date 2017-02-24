Top five experiential stories of the week

Swedish retailer Ikea is currently staging a series of events at Westfield Stratford, each of which channels the concept of Lagom. 'Living Lagom' aims to encourage people to live more sustainably through workshops which showcase that 'the right amount is best'. The events series launched on 22 February, and will run until 26 February at the Ikea order and collection point in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre. Workshops on offer include fermenting and waste management, energy efficient cooking and safe cycling in the city. Guests are able to enjoy lagom-style food samples from the pop-up food bistro opposite the Ikea collection point, which will be hosting insightful talks and activities to help engage the public in embracing a lagom lifestyle. Event went behind the scenes at the experience, and spoke to Sharon McCracken, sustainable life at home leader for Ikea UK and Ireland.

Dating app Bumble launched its 'Bumble Honeys on Tour' campaign, featuring a 'Bumble Bus' travelling around the UK. The tour launched on 17 February and will visit London, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle, before finishing on 24 March. Guests are invited inside the bus for photo opportunities, which can be shared across social platforms. Bumble will also be hosting its own club night in each of the cities it visits throughout the campaign, which will include themed club décor, confetti cannons and branded Snapchat filters.





As part of its sponsorship of the Brit Awards, Mastercard opened an immersive listening booth in Covent Garden on 20 February, ahead of the main event on 22 February. The brand transformed a traditional red phone box into the Brits Listening Booth, and invited music fans to immerse themselves in the songs from previous Brit Award winners. The experience aimed to strip away all unnecessary distractions, allowing guests a moment to enjoy the sound of popular artists completely undisturbed. Visitors could access the booth over a two-day period in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, before it travelled to the awards show.

Warner Bros and Madame Tussauds have teamed up to celebrate the release of film Kong: Skull Island with a multi-sensory experience taking place in London and New York. The main attraction of the experience will be an interactive animatronic head of King Kong himself. The 18-foot sculpture will breathe, blink and roar to give guests the sense that the mythical monster has come to life. Visitors to the Madame Tussauds museums will be taken on an adventure into the jungle, where they will have to avoid traps of spiders and uncover mysterious artifacts. The experience is set to go live at Madame Tussauds London and New York in March 2017, coinciding with the film's release on 10 March.

Charity Marie Curie will open a 'Garden of Light' in London, featuring 2,100 handmade daffodils on 1 March to celebrate the Great Daffodil Appeal 2017. The garden will be located in London's Paternoster Square, and will feature a series of pathways, weaving in and out of the daffodils, creating an environment for visitors to take a moment for personal reflection. In addition, visitors will be able to listen to audio stories of people who have benefitted from Marie Curie’s services. The flowers in the garden will appear to 'grow' from a series of mesh-infused stands and will illuminate each evening, symbolising the care provided by the nurses and the light they bring in the darkest hours.

