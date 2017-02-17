Top five experiential stories of the week

Sports brand Puma and agency Urban Nerds have teamed up to launch a 24-hour experiential hub, designed as a platform for female empowerment. The hub forms part of the brand's wider 'Do You' campaign, which launched in 2016 as a response to a shift in the female consumer mindset and aimed to showcase that the only way to truly be yourself is to 'Do You'. Taking place on 9 March, the day after International Women's Day, the hub will feature experiences including fitness training, fashion styling and a party finale. Each event will be led by strong female icons who embody the 'Do You' ethos. Creative agency Urban Nerds is behind the production and curation of the event, and has been working with Puma during the wider 'Do You' campaign since last summer.





Agency Intermarketing has launched Intermarketing X, a new experiential offering which has secured Thomas Cook Media and Partnerships as one of its first clients. The experiential agency will also be delivering campaigns for brands such as Adidas. The agency intends to merge live activations with digital campaigns, and will fuse experiential with digital direct, motion, media, print and partnership strategies with the aim of connecting with audiences all over the world. Working alongside Intermarketing's established offices in London, Leeds, Amsterdam and Sydney, the new team will add an experiential value to the agency's client portfolio which currently includes Liverpool Football Club, NSPCC, Bupa Global and the Shop Direct Group.





Nespresso will launch its 'at home' barista experience, Creatista Studio, which is designed to be a relaxing space that mirrors the comforts of home with Nespresso coffee. The studio will first open its doors on 22 February in London, and offers guests the chance the chance to take part in latte art workshops and enjoy a first look at the brand new Nespresso Creatista machine. Guests can expect to walk into a 'Hygge' environment, and enjoy complimentary Nespresso coffee. They will also be able to use the machine to create their own latte art. For inspiration, one-to-one latte art masterclasses will also be running throughout each day, giving guests the chance to fashion their own coffee masterpiece under the watchful eye of the Creatista Studio latte artists.





Immersive cinema company Backyard Cinema has announced its latest event 'The Last Chapel', which is inspired by the films of Quentin Tarantino. The season will kick off on 23 March, running until May, and promises to be theatrical journey of anti-hero's and antagonists, with a fully immersive set build and live actors to accompany the experience. The event will take place at Mercato Metropolitano, located in Borough SE1, and will screen Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and many more Tarantino classics. An off-the-wall priest still seeking salvation will host the event, which will also include a themed bar serving craft beer and special cocktails. Visitors can get comfy in giant beanbags and blankets while they settle in to watch the films.





As part of a campaign re-launching its Ultimate Blends products, Garnier opened The Blends' Room pop-up in London's Soho for three days, from 9-11 February. The pop-up aimed to inject personality into the brand, and 4,000 consumers were expected to visit across three day residency at 15 Bateman Street. Guests could take part in exercise classes, wellbeing talks, and a hair braiding experience where visitors can try samples of Garnier’s hair products. Workshops included a Beyonce Barre class, run by Fitness studio Frame; a talk from fitness blogger The Food Medic, aka Dr Hazel Wallace, on nutrition for hair and skin; and a coaching session from Mikaela, founder of She Almighty and Life Coach for women. A 'Pose & Postf' gif booth, provided by The Flash Pack, was also in place to encourage guests to share their experience across social platforms.

