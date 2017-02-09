Top five experiential stories of the week

Warner Bros' Lego Batman stunt, the stress of being an event coordinator, Amplify appointing Christophe Brumby, an interactive pop-up from Porsche and Benefit's 'Brow Mobile' roadshow are this week's most read stories.

Warner Bros and Premier Public Relations joined together to create a three-metre-high Lego Batarang on London's South Bank, in a bid to promote the new Lego Batman movie, which is released today (10 February). The Batarang was installed on 8 February, and included 35,000 Lego bricks. The structure appeared to crash land onto Observation Point along the South Bank, bringing to life Batman’s most famous gadget. Premier PR worked with the film company to build an installation of broken ground, burning rubble and lighting effects, which was available to view for two days.





According to a survey conducted by job site CareerCast, a career as an event coordinator is the fifth most stressful of this year. The role came behind jobs such as military personnel, fire fighter, airline pilot and police officer. CareerCast, which conducts the survey annually, gave the role of event coordinator a stress score of 51.15, while a military job was given a score of 72.74. The least stressful job was found to be a diagnostic medical sonographer, which was awarded a stress score of four.





Agency Amplify has expanded its creative team with the addition of Christophe Brumby. He previously worked in roles including head of global marketing, communications and content at designer beachwear brand Orlebar Brown and online fashion destination oki-ni.com. At Amplify, Brumby's first client projects will include Sonos, Airbnb and Google.





The Porsche Life pop-up appeared at the end of January in Leeds' Victoria Gate shopping centre, and will reamin open until 16 March. The brand experience centre is the first of ten that Porsche plans to roll out. The pop-up features interactive experiences designed to span the breadth of the German sports car manufacturer’s identity, including insights into the iconic 911 coupe, the racing heart in the spirit of the 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car. Guests will also be able to experience the exciting future direction of the company with the Mission E, the first all-electrically powered four-seater Porsche. There is no obvious sales aspect to the pop-up, instead it aims to be a place where people can share a coffee and the Porsche spirit with fellow enthusiasts.





Benefit Cosmetics will launch a brow bar on wheels, which will tour the UK from 1 March. Having been devised by agency The Persuaders, the 'Brow Mobile' roadshow aims to position Benefit as the brand of brow experts. The 4x4 all-terrain vehicle in Benefit’s signature pink will be kitted out with a Benefit Boutique, and will visit customers across the UK, irrespective of whether they live in a city, country lane or a mountain pass. Consumers will be able to request a personal visit from the BrowMobile via Benefit’s Facebook page, with winners revealed in February.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1





