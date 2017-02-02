Top five experiential stories of the week

Experiential agency Wasserman has appointed Jade Garrow Newport as a business director to its experience division, with a remit to nurture senior client relationships and a specific focus on the agency's Bacardi account. Having already had a brief stint at the agency back in 2011, Garrow Newport went on to head up marketing for Miss Selfridge and Boxfresh. She has also worked as a strategic marketing consultant for the likes of Jack and Jones, Liptons and Tradiio.





Charity Cancer Research UK has joined forces with agency MKTG and smart city business Strawberry Energy to unveil ten 'smart benches' across two London boroughs. The benches, which launched on 1 February, are solar-powered, and enhance public spaces by providing mobile device charging ports and free wi-fi access. Strawberry energy worked with Urban Partnerships, a division of agency MKTG, to deliver the project. Passers-by can use the benches as a place to sit and socialise, and also have the opportunity to donate £2 to Cancer Research UK by tapping their contactless payment card on the smart bench.





Whisky brand Glenfiddich is set to host its 'Glenfiddich Deconstructed' event this month, which aims to teach guests how to construct their own whisky. Guests will be given the opportunity to become their own whisky distiller on 25 February, and a Glenfiddich brand ambassador will be onsite to teach visitors about single malts and reveal exactly what goes into a Glenfiddich 15-year-old whisky. Whisky-lovers will be able to taste and compare distillery samples of the whiskies that eventually make up the Glenfiddich 15-year-old. At the end of the evening, guests will be able to try their hand at making their own whisky samples, which they can then take home.





Budweiser will take over Dinerama in Shoreditch this Sunday (5 February) to host a party in celebration of the Super Bowl, which kicks off that same day. The event aims to bring the excitement and experience of the Super Bowl to this side of the pond, and invites guests to drink ice-cold Budweisers and feast on American-inspired dishes from Dinerama's street food traders. Two giant screens will be installed showing all the action, including the halftime shows, while guests enjoy typical American snacks such as BBQ subs, chilli dogs and peanut butter doughnuts.

Danone brand Light & Free has joined with Spotify UK for a year-long partnership, which aims to strengthen connections between the Greek-style yoghurt and a music-loving audience. The two brands will offer unique music prizes throughout 2017, and a small group of winners will be able to see their favourite artists perform live during exclusive unplugged sessions. The sessions will not only offer the chance to get up close to the artists, but will also give guests the feeling of being 'light and free' in uniquely designed spaces. The yoghurt brand will partner with Spotify and eight lifestyle-focused social media influencers to reach young people who use music as a way of taking time out from their stressful lives.

