Top five experiential stories of the week

Homestay network Airbnb and colour exploration brand Pantone joined together to deliver the 'Outside In' house experience, which opened its doors today (27 January). The experience takes place in an East London warehouse which has been transformed into a space full of nature, wellness and restoration. Focusing on the colour green, in celebration of the fact that 'Greenery' was announced as Pantone's colour of the year for 2017, the event invites guests to try healthy food and drink, wellness sessions and masterclasses. Activities include making green gin, creating a botanical garden and taking part in fitness and yoga sessions and guests will also be able to forage the warehouse walls for vegetables to eat, and herbal tea to drink. The downstairs room of the warehouse has been turned into a green-themed bedroom, complete with a luxurious en-suite, which guests can book to stay the night.

The MLB appointed agency Imagination to deliver its 2017 European brand re-launch and events programme, following a four-way pitch. The agency will work with MLB across Europe to stage events and experiences, with the aim of maintaining the interest and support of current baseball fans, as well as reaching out to potential new followers. Imagination will use events to showcase MLB's forward thinking approach to technology, on-field entertainment value, culture and brand lifestyle across multiple European markets over the next three years. With a predominant fan base in the USA, Asia and Australia, the MLB is now turning its attention to Europe.





Britvic-owned lemonade brand R. White's kicked off an experiential tour on 23 January, with the aim of showcasing its new packaging and flavours to university students. Students have the chance to sample R. White's new flavours, which include pear and elderflower and raspberry, as well as the classic cloudy lemonade flavour. Visitors will also have the chance to get a photo taken on top of a penny farthing while dressed in Victorian attire. The tour will also feature a modular expandable bar and a photobooth experience featuring historical backdrops put together by image marketing agency Pictures Experience.

MKTG has been appointed as the lead agency to activate a three-year partnership between the Premier League and Cadbury, which will include events and experiential. Cadbury will work with the Premier League to develop a bespoke element of the existing community programme Health for Life, which promotes healthy lifestyles to 60,000 school children. MKTG will help to create engaging events to expand the programme's reach, as well as working with Cadbury on the Premier League’s Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards. The Premier League and Cadbury partnership will begin at the start of the 2017/18 season.





Jaguar Land Rover is launching a VR experience at its showrooms, which will allow customers to see newly-launched vehicles before they are displayed in store. The VR concept is designed to immerse customers in new-products, and will be elevated by 'VR experience packs' which feature VR headsets at showrooms in the UK and abroad. Customers can explore life-sized models via a 360-degree tour and animations that highlight technical details. The automotive brand intends to roll out the VR experience across more than 1,500 retailers in 85 markets.

