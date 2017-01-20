Top five experiential stories of the week

The North London football club has announced plans to transform Tottenham into a sports and entertainment destination, to redefine the fan experience. The new stadium is set to open in 2018, and will feature a retractable grass field with an artificial surface underneath. It will also be London's largest capacity football ground. The stadium will become the new home for the NFL in the UK, and the ten-year partnership will bring £120m to the tri-borough area of Haringey, Enfield and Waltham Forest. There will be a heavy focus on technology and The Club has launched its new immersive preview suite at its Lilywhite House headquarters featuring 360-degree VR, an Oculus Rift tour and an augmented reality iPad app.

Design and technology brand Dyson is on a quest to find the brightest engineering minds for its technology pipeline, and is hosting a pop-up challenge in London to find new talent. Players will traverse The Smart Rooms - a series of themed spaces encoded with cryptic software-based challenges to be solved in teams. Taking place on 4-5 February, guests will have to complete four stages that will test their tenacity, ingenuity and problem-solving approach, the types of skills Dyson looks for in an engineer. Participants can only advance to the next room once they solve the problem in their current room. The winners will each receive a signed Dyson 360 Eye vacuum cleaner from James Dyson and will also have the chance to impress Dyson's recruitment team.

Virgin Group announced the launch of Virgin Sport this week, a new company that will run a series of sports festivals and events. The first sport-themed experience will take place in Hackney, London, and aims to bring people together and create a sense of community. Virgin will also put on three further festivals throughout 2017, at locations including Westminster, San Francisco and Oxford. The Westminster festival will take place in July, while San Francisco and Oxford will both take place in October. Guests and participants will be able to take part in events such as a half marathon, Chase your Mate' and 'Go Fit Yourself'.

Automotive brand BMW has announced that it will collaborate with London-based art museum the Tate Modern to stage the first BMW Tate Live Exhibition, Ten Days Six Nights. The concept differs from a traditional art exhibition, instead taking the shape of art that unfolds through time. It will combine installation, performance, film, video, sound and talks, taking place from 24 March to 2 April. A group of artists have been invited to create installations that act as a host or stage for other artists and viewers. Installations will range from a plant-filled salon to a cloud of artificial mist. In the evening, the installations will be further animated by a range of emerging and established artists from around the world.

The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising's (IPA) latest Bellwether report, released on 18 January, revealed that event marketing budgets rose for a 13th consecutive quarter. Despite economic pressures and uncertaintly caused by Brexit, around 22% of the 300 UK marketing leaders responding registered a rise in events spend resulting in an increase of 12.3% for the final quarter of 2016. The figure shows an increase on Q3 2016’s figure of 9.9% and is just marginally below the record level of 13.4% registered in Q2 last year. Further growth is forecast for events across the 2017/18 financial year, against a predicted fall for adspend of -0.7% this year.