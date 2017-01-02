Top event catering trends to watch out for in 2017

Event looks at the most innovative catering ideas for the new year, to help keep your events on trend for 2017.

Creepy Crawlies

Eating insects - though it may sound pretty horrible - could be a key way of getting protein into our diets. Chef Ben Spalding has created a set of praline chocolates which feature insects as a primary ingredient. In addition, The Grub Kitchen located in Pembrokeshire, Wales serves food featuring a variety of edible insects from its very own bug farm. Dishes include smoked chipotle cricket and black bean chilli, black ant and olive crusted goat's cheese with a chicory, fennel and fig salad and sweetcorn chowder with basil oil and a grasshopper crumb.

Bone broth will be big

Event caterering company Tonic has said that bone broth could become a key alternative to tea and coffee this year. The idea comes from our friends across the pond in America, and acts as a healthy alternative to Britain's caffeinated favourites. The broth is full of nutrients and soothes the stomach, and is often made using ingredients such as beef, lamb and chicken bones.

Street foods and markets

Tonic also says that the London street food scene will venture south of the Thames in 2017, with eateries such as Flat Iron Square bringing a taste of South East Asia to South East London. Mercado Metropolinato invites Londoners to try its artisan Italian cuisine, and to partake in the eatery's ethos which revolves around small-scale farmers, local producers and members of the local community.

Eating raw

The raw food movement is heavily tied in with the healthy eating trend which has taken the UK by storm in recent years, and focuses on the health benefits of raw fruit and veg. In order to consume the highest possible amounts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, vegetable should be eaten raw. Restaurants such as NAMA in Notting Hill offer catering services for up to 200 guests, and will provide raw, vegan wedding cakes for events. NAMA also offer cookery courses which teach guests how to create raw Asian food, raw pastry and raw Italian food.

