Tonic wins catering contract for Event Awards 2017

London caterer Tonic has won the contract to provide catering and hospitality at this year's Event Awards, which will take place on Wednesday 22 November at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Tonic, which won Caterer of the Year Award at last year’s Event Awards, will cater for more than 600 guests at this year’s event with a three-course menu.

Olivia Jackson, event manager of the Event Awards, said: "This was a tricky decision but we decided to choose Tonic because of their very different approach to catering and the imagination we are sure they will bring to the event, as well as being able to demonstrate to our guests why they were successful in the Caterer of the Year category last year. We are very excited about working with Tonic for the 2017 Event Awards and seeing what kind of magical dishes they will show us this year."

This year’s Event Awards categories include Brand Experience Agency of the Year, Best Global Brand Activation, Creative Event of the Year and Best Event Space, with the awards open to agencies, brands, suppliers and charities.

Tonic, which re-branded last year, aims to take an imaginative, experiential approach to catering that makes food a talking point at events. Previous menu themes include ‘The Theory of Food’, which explored scientific elements such as instantly frozen lollipops on an anti-griddle and levitating canapés.

Owned by the Harbour & Jones group of companies, Tonic has provided catering for London venues including The Science Museum, Abbey Road Studios, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Royal Academy of Arts.

Alastair Moir, director of Tonic, added: "After winning Caterer of the Year in 2016, we are honoured to be the official caterer for the 2017 Event Awards. Guests can prepare to be dazzled – not only by the excitement of the awards evening but by our inventive and creative catering for the event."

The Event Awards are now open for entries. All of the entry requirements and category information can be found on the Event Awards website. There is an early bird discount for entries received by 14 June.

View last year's winners' list, plus the highlights video: Event TV: Events Awards 2016

For partnership opportunities please contact danielle.chapman@haymarket.com

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.