Tommy Hilfiger to stage experiential fashion show

High-end fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger will stage its 'TommyNow' experiential fashion show at The Roundhouse in London as part of London Fashion Week this September.

Tommy Hilfiger's TommyNow show aims to celebrate the connection between fashion and pop culture using experiences, and will feature as the closing show of London Fashion Week.

Taking place on 19 September at The Roundhouse in Camden, the runway show will maintain a 'see-now-buy-now' theme, and follows the luxury fashion brand's Tommy Pier show in New York for AW16, and TommyLand show in Los Angeles for SS17.

Tommy Hilfiger said: "My vision for TommyNow was to create a global platform that could bring our shows to audiences around the globe like a rock-and-roll world tour. It’s about celebrating the connection between fashion and pop culture with experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers. We look forward to celebrating the rebellious spirit and star studded glamour of rock-and- roll in London for Fall 2017. The Roundhouse was a perfect choice for us with it being the at the centre of London’s rock-and-roll history."

More: British Style Collective is staging an immersive fashion-themed experience on 7 July, inviting the future generation of creatives to step inside its Creative Hub.

Creating a fashion legacy - London embraces #LFW

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



