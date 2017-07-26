'Toast or Hands' café to open in London

The Federation of Bakers and the Flour Advisory Bureau are set to open a 'Toast or Hands' café on 4 August to highlight that life is #BetterWithBread.

The 'Toast or Hands' pop-up café created by the Federation of Bakers and the Flour Advisory Bureau will offer guests free unicorn toast, which uses natural food colouring and cream cheese to give it a mythical feel.

Located in Shoreditch, the pop-up will aim to celebrate the health benefits of bread, which the Federation of Bakers and the Flour Advisory Bureau claim as being low in fat, sugar and salt. However, any clean eaters who are unconvinced will be given the option to enjoy their favourite toppings with just their hands as a base.

The café forms part of the Federation and Bureau's #BetterWithBread campaign, as well as intending to challenge the clean eating trend. Nutritionist Lily Soutter will be onsite to offer advice and answer guests questions about anything bread related, and customers will be encouraged to share their experience across social media using the campaign's designated hashtag.

More: In June, a Candy Crush café launched in London, celebrating the new range of Candy Crush games. In October last year, Quaker's Oats opened its Oats Café, serving visitors a different porridge dish every day.

