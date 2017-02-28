Timebased appoints Jane Baker as chief operating officer

Baker joins Timebased from agency 2Heads, where she worked as commercial director. She will work alongside Timebased founder, Richard Dodgson, and will be responsible for leading the 18-strong agency team, developing the overall business strategy and will play a major role in the continued growth of the agency.

Baker has also held director level roles at FreemanXP, CWT Meetings & Events and George P. Johnson.

Timebased works with clients such as Vogue, Marks & Spencer, GQ and Charlotte Tilbury, and has grown by more than 60% over the past five years. The agency aims to target further expansion through new business and development of existing accounts.

Richard Dodgson, founder and chief creative officer, Timebased said: "In the last 20 years, Timebased has acquired a fantastic reputation for creating outstanding event experiences such as the Vogue Festival and the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Jane’s strong leadership and industry experience will help us build on these accomplishments and drive us forward to the next level."

Jane Baker added: "Timebased stands out as an agency with real creative flair as well as a tight-knit and talented team who are dedicated to the details but understand the overall brand ambitions. I’m excited to be

joining Timebased at such a pivotal time and contributing to its continued growth."

Timebased will deliver the Glamour Beauty Festival 2017, hosted at the Saatchi Gallery in London from 11-12 March.

Last week, it was announced that Amanda Vine would join 2Heads as commercial director.

