Time Out and Natural History Museum to stage after-school club

Time Out magazine has teamed up with the Natural History Museum (NHM) to deliver a late night after-school club for grown-ups.

The experience will take place this February at the NHM, and invites guests to rediscover their childhood selves. On entry, visitors will be welcomed inside by the museum's 'headmasters', and will have the opportunity to explore the museum after hours and learn about the natural world.

Activites on offer include making your own grass head, taking part in a gallery hunt around the museum, making clay model animals and face painting.

Guests will also be able to explore an inflatable planetarium where they can learn about space, enjoy drinks and snacks and take part in hands-on sessions. The night will culminate with a silent disco.

The event takes place on 10 February at 7pm.

In October, Warburtons unveiled a giant dinosaur made out of 2,500 crumpets at the NHM to mark the publication of children's book The Christmasaurus. In December, Samsung teamed up with the Science museum to to launch Digital Lab, a research project which explored new ways to use the latest digital technologies to engage and inspire the museum's visitors.

