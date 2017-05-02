Time Out to launch 'sailing' cinema experience

Publisher Time Out is staging a pop-up cinema offering Londoners the chance to watch movies on the top deck of a boat as it cruises along the River Thames.

Launched in partnership with City Cruises, Movies on the River will run for five nights a week, from Tuesday to Saturday in June and July, starting with a launch-night screening of Jaws on 15 June.

Each night, the Movies on the River boat will board by Tower of London for a sunset cruise through Tower Bridge and east towards Isle of Dogs and Greenwich. After dark, movies will be played on a big screen on the open-air deck of the Alpha. The boat will continue to glide past the city as the film screens.

Movies will include London-themed favourites including Mary Poppins and Notting Hill, 'watery' classics including Finding Nemo and The Little Mermaid and romantic favourites old and new, including When Harry Met Sally and La La Land.

On board will be a bar fully stocked with drinks and snacks.

Time Out has revealed plans to open a market-style venue in London's East End with the launch of Time Out Market in Commercial Street, which is planned for the second half of 2017.

The publisher also teamed up with Bombay Sapphire last year to present a series of lectures by some of London's most enlightened citizens, alongside gin masterclasses.

