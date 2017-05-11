Timberland stages 'flex in the city' activity

Outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland has launched an in-store activity that encourages consumers to experience the benefits of its new Sensorflex technology for themselves.

Devised together with agency MKTG, consumers who visit participating Timberland stores are being encouraged to put on their favourite Sensorflex footwear and take them for a test run in an interactive experience that will throw open the gates of a virtual city to them.

Whilst walking on a treadmill, those taking part are immersed in a virtual city and through a touch screen set-up, they can take control of their experience, making key decisions about where to go and what things to do. The participants' answers help the game to recommend the best Sensorflex footwear for them.

As part of the experience, consumers also have the chance to win a four-day stay for two people in New York with Sensorflex. Running alongside this, consumers can also win on the spot prizes with Sensorflex in 20 stores across the UK. Consumers that try on any Sensorflex footwear receive a scratch card and are given the chance to instantly win.

Activity has been running in various stores since April, including those in Regent Street, Westfield London, Thurrock Lakeside and Brent Cross shopping centre. The final activation is set to take place this weekend (13-14 May) at Timberland's Milton Keynes store at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre.

Timberland's past activations include a pop-up Lab installed within the JD Sports store on Oxford Street in London and a boat show pop-up.

