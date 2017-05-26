Tilda to host London's 'ultimate' workout

Basmati rice brand Tilda is hosting its first ever Urban Tri:Try event, which will feature a combination of HIIT, yoga and nourishing complementary Tilda recipes provided by experts.

Aimed at educating those who shun exercise and cooking from scratch due to busy lifestyles, the brand has enlisted the help of celebrity personal trainer Bradley Simmonds, yoga guru Steffy White, and Atul Kocchar- trained chef Chris Baber to host the three-day event, proving that keeping up a healthy daily routine can be quick, easy and fun.

Taking place at Lumiere London from 6-8 June, the Tilda Urban Tri:Try will welcome guests with a pre-workout energizing platter, before Bradley Simmonds puts them through their paces with a half- hour HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) session. Steffy White will aim to relax and revitalise attendees with a 45-minute yoga lesson, while energey levels will be replenished with a menu of Tilda recipes created by Chris Baber.

Camilla Sheeley, head of innovation at Tilda, said: "Tilda understands that a balanced diet and regular exercise are integral to enjoying a happy and healthy lifestyle. With so many of us leading such busy lives,we hope to inspire people with handy short cuts, from how to prepare quick and nutritious mealsto short bursts of fitness training that can be done at home - helping more people to feel at their best more often."

Last July, yoghurt brand Müller light set a new record for the largest exercise ball class, with help from Team GB Olympians and members of the public. In January, retailer Gap teamed up with fitness and diet experts to host exercise classes at its flagship store in London's Oxford Street.

