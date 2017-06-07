Tilda delivers first major brand experience with urban workout

Event spoke to Tilda's Camilla Sheeley at the rice brand's urban workout and food event, which kicked off yesterday at Lumiere London.

Tilda is hosting its first Urban Tri:Try event, which runs from 6-8 June and features a combination of HIIT, yoga and nourishing complementary Tilda recipes provided by experts. The brand is expecting around 200 people to attend the events across three evenings.

Guests were welcomed to Tilda's #UrbanTriTry with a smoothie made with fruit, turmeric and rice before beginning a HIIT session with celebrity personal trainer Bradley Simmonds. A snack of energy balls followed before a yoga and meditation session with yoga guru Steffy White. Guests were then served a meal, which included vegetable pilaf and rice pudding. The menu has been designed by Atul Kocchar-trained chef Chris Baber to showcase the versatility of Tilda's products.

Camilla Sheeley, head of innovation and communications at Tilda, told Event: "This event is about bringing to life Tilda’s ‘Genuine Goodness’ proposition. We wanted to reach out to our consumers to offer them a brand experience that represents wellbeing, feel good and brings together this bridge of tasty, healthy, convenient and accessible food as well as fitness and wellbeing.

"We are targeting our convenience-focused consumers who are short on time but do not want to compromise on quality and taste, and this event is a great way to reach that consumer in a space and at a point in their lifestyle that is convenient and useful to them."

The brand experience is part of Tilda's 'Live Big Hearted' campaign. Sheeley said that the brand's is taking a "much bigger step into experiential" and more events of this kind will follow.

As part of the event, Tilda has produced video content with each of its three brand ambassadors, such as cookery lessons and a HIIT workout tips, for it's YouTube channel, which is undergoing a re-launch phase. Video content from the event will sit on Tilda's website, YouTube channel and its other social media channels to help amplify the event's reach.

The event was organised by London-based PR and communications agency Wild Card.

Other brands that have used workouts at the heart of their brand experiences include drinks brand Lucozade, which hosted the largest-ever live streamed workout last year. In January, retailer Gap teamed up with fitness and diet experts to host exercise classes at its flagship store in London's Oxford Street.

