Three venues celebrating Chinese New Year

Selfridges

Selfridges stores across the UK will be hosting events for Chinese New Year. In Selfridges' flagship London store, accessories and leather goods brand Coach will set up an immersive photobooth on the lower ground of the store from 28 January to 12 February. The photobooth will take guests on a tour around London's most iconic landmarks. At Selfridges' Manchester store Chinese films such as Universe Cotton, Magic Cube and Ping Pong will be projected onto the front facade of the store from 26-29 January. The Manchester store will also offer live fashion illustrations with a Chinese New Year twist. In Birmingham, a lucky 'red envelope' giveway will take place which will surprise shoppers with gifts when they spend a certain amount of money.

The Duck and Rice

This Soho-based restaurant serves Cantonese-style cooking, and guests can opt to go all out with a full dining experience, or simply stay in the restaurant's ground-floor pub for craft beer and Chinese snacks. This Chinese 'gastropub' has fast become a go-to destination for anyone wanting exquisite Chinese cuisine, or fancies trying out one of its beer cocktails. In celebration of Chinese New Year, Duck and Rice has installed a 'DuckBox', which will screen kung fu classics everyday until 29 January. Guests can see films such as Kung Fu Hustle and Kung Fu Chefs. For parents with young children, a screening of Kung Fu Panda will also take place.

Ping Pong, Covent Garden





Restaurant chain Ping Pong will host special events this Saturday at its Covent Garden branch. Guests are invited along for an evening of entertainment and activities, including the opportunity to watch an elegant fan dancer from 7pm, and a magician who will perform while diners feast on Chinese festive favourites. Ping Pong's London locations are available to book for private celebrations and corporate events, and offer a variety of set menus and drinks.

