Three vegetarian and vegan catering trends

Seaweed replaces kale

Edible seaweed is nothing new and its health benefits have been well documented. But more recently, it's been kale that's is making headlines as a key superfood, and playing a big part in the trend for healthy. However, could the cabbage-like vegetable's reign be over? Animal charity PETA has listed seaweed as this year's next big thing for the vegan diet. Seaweed is packed with anti-oxidants, fiber, iodine and good fats, which all work together to make it a nutritious superfood - perfect for anyone wanting to keep up a healthy lifestyle during 'Veganuary'.

The vegan way

Vegan sushi rolls two key healthy eating trends into one. Sushi is well known as a go-to snack for those of us trying to stick to a cleaner lifestyle, and making it completely vegan only serves to improve the health benefits. London restaurants such as Itadaki Zen create sushi sets made up of seasonal vegetables and seaweed. And for those who still crave a sweet treat, vegan donuts might just fit the bill - Darling Events created an afternoon team featuring vegan donuts at retailer Primark's latest spring/summer press day.

Flexitarianism

So, perhaps a strict vegetarian diet sounds a little too much? The idea of 'flexitarianism' is to eat a predominantly vegetarian diet, but factors out the guilt when you just really want to gorge on some chicken at a restaurant. Essentially, it gives you flexibility, and is perfect for people who want to lead a clean-eating lifestyle, but often succumb to temptation. Cutting down on meat, rather than cutting it out completely, has also been shown to improve health and can help to prevent diabetes, cancer and heart disease.