Three new London venue openings and menus for January

Event focuses on three new London venue openings, and new menu introductions, that may help when it comes to keeping healthy new year's resolutions or which can add some spice to make a January diet easier.

Temple vibe at Miusan

Most people's bodies may not be a temple come January but they can still get a temple vibe at Miusan, a newly-launched pan-Asian restaurant and cocktail bar in Camden. The venue's name means new temple in Cantonese and the venue is playfully modelled on the chic and opulent 1940s opium dens of New York and Paris. The three-floored venue is made up of a ground floor bar and dining area, sub basement dance floor and a mezzanine area which can be booked exclusively for private dining, including a bar, while a VIP booth is also available behind the bar.

Behind This Wall

Located in Hackney, Behind the Wall bar can be hired exclusively. It launched a winter cocktail menu in December, which fuses mid-Western sensibilities with Korean cooking techniques and also features healthy tea-based cocktails that will help with those testing New Year's resolutions. Kombucha tea is an ingredient that will be used in a selection of the super food cocktails, pairing it with lemon, ginger, honey and turmeric for a healthy take on the Whisky Sour, and sage and beetroot for the Absinthe Drip. For those trying to abstain in January, the Kombucha teas will also be the basis of healthy alcohol-free offerings.

Alpha Beta bar at The Modern Pantry

January might feel like a bland month for some but Alpha Beta bar, launching next week at The Modern Pantry restaurant in Finsbury Square, in partnership with mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana of Mr Lyan Group, aims to spice up drinks and dishes. Taking inspiration from head chef Anna Hansen’s use of globally-inspired ingredients and bold flavours, Chetiyawardana has created a cocktail menu with drinks such as Firecracker Fizz, made from Compass Box Artist’s Blend whisky, lemon, apricot and chilli sherbet fluffed with soda; Sgroppino G&T, a blend of distilled cream gin, strawberry and cardamom sorbet blitzed with grapefruit & tonic and Dominican Daquiri, made from Matusalem Rum, raspberry pastis, Pineau de Charentes and yuzu. The cocktail menu, created by Lyan and his team, includes a selection of inventive ingredients paired with lesser-known spirits, as well as several that have been made in-house. Bar snacks include sugar-cured prawn omelette with smoked chilli sambal and Cornish crab rarebit donut, squid ink and urfa chilli salt.

