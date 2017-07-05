Three Mobile launches binge-watching hotel experience

From 6-9 July, Three Mobile will run a Bed 'N' Binge retreat in London where guests will pay for their stay by binge watching on their favourite Netflix shows.

The Three Mobile Bed 'N' Binge retreat will take place at Osterley Park, a country estate based in Isleworth, west London. Guests will be able to binge on their favourite Netflix shows in suites themed to programmes such as The Crown, Stranger Things and House of Cards.

The experience has been created by Three, in partnership with Samsung, to promote Three's new ‘Go Binge’ service, which allows customers to binge as much as they want on their mobiles where and when they want. Three has removed the data charges associated with these services allowing customers to feed their bingeing obsession and unchain them from the house and wifi.

On arrival at the retreat, guests will be handed a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ before beginning their one-night bingeing escape in one of 15 private cabins, each of which sleeps two. There will be hands-free docking stations in the bathroom to allow guests to binge on the toilet.

Tickets will also be available for daytime binge sessions in the retreat’s Samsung lounge.

Guests will also be able to live stream TV via TVPlayer. TVPlayer will set up a tent dedicated to binge watching Wimbledon to demonstrate its service. Music streaming site Deezer will have a space where guests can stream unlimited amounts of their favourite songs.

