Three Mobile to bring VR experience to London and Birmingham

Mobile network provider Three has teamed up with audience speciality company, Kinetic, to deliver a virtual reality (VR) experience as part of the brand's latest campaign.

Three is using the VR experience to celebrate the launch of additional destinations to its Feel At Home service, which allows consumers to use their phones abroad at no extra cost.

Shoppers will be taken on a a five-stop world tour of Three’s Feel At Home destinations, and will virtually experience hang-gliding around Christ the Redeemer in Rio, relaxing on a Miami beach, sightseeing in Australia and watching a lantern festival in Hong Kong. The experiential VR activation take place in London's Westfield shopping centres from 17-18 June, and Birmingham's Bullring shopping centres from 23-24 June.

Natalie Fowler, marketing communications manager at Three, said: "Our work with Kinetic has truly enhanced our Go Roam campaign. The team provided us with an inspired approach to demonstrating the value of our roaming offering, Kinetic Active’s VR brings Go Roam to a whole new audience in a highly engaging way. We’re excited for consumers to experience the fun and cannot wait to see their reactions."

Last year, Three brought 'Unicabs' to London in a bid to inject a sense of fun into the daily commute.

