Three London venues serving Christmas dinner

Café Murano, St James' and Covent Garden

Angela Hartnett’s Café Murano offers a festive meal for groups of eight or more, and features an Italian spin on the traditional Christmas dinner. With three menu options to choose from, guests are able to enjoy dishes such as 'salt cod fritti', lobster risotto with orange and basil, and baked pears with mascarpone ice cream. The restaurant also offers the luxurious Feast of the Seven Fishes, typically eaten in Italy on Christmas Eve. The Christmas menu is served from 1 - 24 December.

The Botanist, Broadgate Circle

The Botanist in Broadgate Circle is a three minute walk from Liverpool Street Station, and offers both large and small groups the chance to book a Christmas party complete with a lavish festive menu. The menu includes dishes such as Yorkshire pheasant and ham hock terrine with mulled fruit jam, roast Scottish venison with bashed parsnips, roasted beets and a rich game jus, and spiced fig cheesecake with mince pie ice cream. The restaurant also gives guests the option to postpone their Christmas do until the new year, and will offer them a free cocktail and canapé reception.

Darbaar Restaurant, Shoreditch

If you fancy spicing up your traditional Christmas feast, this Indian restaurant in London's East End is a great place to start. It's unique in the sense that its doors are open on Christmas Day itself, and guests will be offered a Christmassy cocktail upon arrival. Alternative festive favourites include the chilli crab and coconut soup, Goan-spiced goose and the spiced fruit and nut pudding with rose custard.

