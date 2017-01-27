Three experiential events to watch next week

Dyson is on a quest to find the brightest engineering minds for its technology pipeline, which aims to launch 100 new products over the next four years. To attract the best talent, Dyson is hosting a pop-up challenge in London where players will traverse The Smart Rooms, a series of themed spaces encoded with cryptic software-based challenges to be solved in teams. The four stages will test applicant’s tenacity, ingenuity and problem-solving approach, the types of skills Dyson looks for in an engineer.

Where London

When 4-5 February





Pet charity Blue Cross is staging a bootcamp where guests will be invited to work out like their canine friends, in a bid to raise awareness on the importance of exercise to a dog's health and happiness. The bootcamp will see guests taking part in traditionally canine activities such as a high-intensity ball fetch, tug-of-war, digging and doggy stretches.The workout has been created by Blue Cross and fitness instructor Born Barikor, and aims to showcase how a good amount of exercise is essential to keeping dogs healthy and happy.

Where Victoria Park, London

When 30 January - 3 February

Harvey Nichols hosts Perfect Moment ski shop





The Perfect Moment pop-up is being held in Harvey Nichols' newly renovated concept space, Project 109, and will celebrate snow sports and menswear. As well as selling Perfect Moment ski wear, the pop-up is inviting guests to test out their skiing capabilities via a virtual reality (VR) ski simulator, open from 28-29 January. Or, for guests who would prefer a more relaxed experience, hot toddies will be served at the Wallpaper Bar and Kitchen.

Where Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge, London

When From now until 27 February; VR simulator: 28-29 January

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.