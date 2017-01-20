Three experiential events to watch next week

Heinz hiding 'emergency soup' around London, Glenlivet and Siren Craft Brew celebrating Burns Night and Gin: The Movie's UK tour feature in our list of events to watch out for next week.

Food company Heinz is hiding soup in 'break in case of emergency' glass boxes across London, as well as in other major UK cities, from now until March, coinciding with the winter season. Passers-by can break the glass and help themsleves to a can of cream of tomato Heinz soup. The activation has been devised after research showed that 75 per cent of Brits say nothing beats a winter chill like a hot bowl of soup, and the brand expect that sales of soup will surge as temperatures continue to fall. Heinz worked with agency Golin to create the stunt.

Where: Across the UK

When: January-March





Scottish distiller Glenlivet and English brewer Siren Craft are hosting a night of whisky and beer pairing. The Whisky 101: Siren of the Glen event will be held next week in celebration of Burns Night, which takes place on 25 January, an annual celebration of poet Robert Burns and his work. Taking place at The Gallery in London, guests will be invited to taste and experience the effect barrel ageing has on beer and whisky. The Gallery’s bar manager and resident beer and whisky expert, Daniel Pavey, alongside brand ambassadors from Siren Craft Brew and Glenlivet, will provide key insights into the history, production and style of their respective whiskies and beers.

Where: The Gallery, London

When: 24 January

London-based gin collaborative A World of Gin premiered Gin: The Movie yesterday (19 January) and will be screened in London next week ahead of a year-long tour planned for the film across the UK. The film documents visits to Brighton Gin, Hayman’s Gin, William’s Chase Distillery, Mason’s Yorkshire Gin and Edinburgh Gin, as well as the UK’s most northerly distillery in the Shetlands. The film is being shown at independent cinemas and those watching it will recieve a box full of gin samples, tonic and mixer samples, botanicals, garnishes and more.

Where: Whirled Cinema, Brixton

When: 23-24 January

