Three experiential events to watch next week

British pub chain Young's will take over Finch's pub at Finsbury Square in London next week to create a 'House of Happiness'. The activation aims to bring joy on the most depressing day of the year - Blue Monday. The House of Happiness intends to be fully immersive, broadcasting itself as an experiential celebration of British Hygge. As soon as they enter the house, guests will have their coats and bags taken from them by happiness hosts, and will be handed a kit containing eye mask and slippers to leave all traces of the outside world at the doors of the pub. Young's has installed 'escapism pods' which will help guests destress from the pressures of the outside world and complimentary massages, pop-up chatter corners, letter writing stations, thought-provoking wellbeing talks and ‘happiness bursts’ will also be available to enjoy.

Where: Finsbury Square, London

When: 16 January





Video games publisher Capcom is staging an experiential Resident Evil activation in East London to celebrate the release of the newest game in the franchise, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. The event, entitled Resident 7: The Experience, invites guests to take part in a 45-minute activity, which takes the form of an immersive journey. The experience follows on from dramatic events which took place in Resident Evil 6, and introduces players to the mysterious Baker family – including Jack and Marguerite, who have seemingly been missing with no recent contact with anyone. Guests will collect hints, solve puzzles and outsmart the Baker family as they search for the truth and try to escape the house without going missing themselves.

Where: Shoreditch, London

When: 20-23 January

For the second year running, the Magic Lantern Festival will return to London's Chiswick House and will enchant guests with life-sized and oversized lantern scenes. This year, the event will take on a Silk Road theme, inspired by the historical trading route between the East and the West and lanterns will be displayed along a trail so as to encapsulate the history of the trading route. New experiences at this year's festival include the Eis Haus, a pop-up ice lounge with a real ice bar and après deck bar, and a virtual reality experience.

Where: Chiswick House, London

When: 19 January - 26 February

