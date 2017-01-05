Three experiential events to watch next week

David Lloyd's 'pay with exercise' café, Zeek's 'gift cards for cash' pop-up and Casio's 'Action in Music' pop-up feature in our list of events to watch next week.

Health club brand David Lloyd Leisure Group is launching the world's first 'pay with exercise' café, where guests will be able to pay for their food and beverages by exercising. The ‘Run For Your Bun’ café aims to highlight the important role that food and exercise play in a healthy, balanced lifestyle by encouraging guests to take part in high intensity workouts lead by one of David Lloyd's personal trainers. The café fuses elements of a hip Scandi-style coffee shop with those of a gym, and swaps cash tills and contactless payment terminals for treadmills, spin bikes, rowing machines and exercise mats.

When: 11-13 January

App Zeek is staging a pop-up giving people the chance to swop unwanted Christmas gift cards for the equivalent amount in pounds. The pop-up will be situated in Westfield Stratford, and also offers the chance for visitors to make a donation, by offering up their gift cards or vouchers to charity. The pop-up will be open from 9am-4pm and has been launched on the back of research from Zeek that reveals the average Brit receives £44 worth of unwanted gifts over Christmas, with around £2.8bn potentially wasted nationwide.

When: 10 January

Where: Westfield Stratford, London

Electronics brand Casio will bring its Action in Music initiative to Birmingham next week, in the form of a week-long pop-up. The initiative aims to convey the importance of music within the education system, and is fronted by singer/songwriter Laura Mvula. Guests will be able to visit the pop-up and will have the chance to speak with Casio experts, and play a Celviano Grand Hybrid piano. The event will culminate on 15 January with staggered 20 minute performances from pianist and composer Okiem, who will be onsite from 11am - 5pm.

When: 9-15 January

Where: Bullring, Birmingham

