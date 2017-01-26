Three Chinese-style catering trends

Chinese-style savoury doughnuts

Event caterers Tonic teamed up with the Science Museum last week to showcase the 'Theory of Food'. The science-inspired menu featured a number of innovative and high-tech dishes, including Tonic's BBQ duck doughnuts. The doughnuts were inspired by the Chinese BBQ char sui bao buns, and use HP gravy and sugar to tantalise the tastebuds. Tonic combined traditional Chinese cooking concepts with western techniques to create an innovative dish with contrasting flavours.

Small plates and appetisers

Ideas for traditional Chinese dishes, served up on small plates and starters, include open topped prawn and chicken dumplings (Shao Mai), prawn with chesnut and and bean shoot (Har Gow) and lotus seed buns. Chinese drinks ideas include hot chinese tea made from jasmine, which can be served without alcohol, or with a shot of rice wine.

Chinese cocktails

Why not twist up your cocktail consumption this weekend, and try something a little different. Classic Chinese cocktails include the lychee martini, which uses fresh lychee and vodka shaken together for a fresh and sharp flavour. Opium cocktail bar in central London also serves up a 'Sesame Old Fashioned' cocktail, which uses sesame oil washed wild turkey, sugar, bitters and lemon to challenge the taste buds and create something unique.

