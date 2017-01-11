Three catering trends for dry January

Event lists three catering trends to prove that dry January may be dry by name, but not necessarily by nature.

'Holistic Hedony' - Jo Moody, creative director, Zafferano

Event caterers Zafferanos treat dry January as more of a guideline, rather than a tee-total rule that cannot be broken for an entire month. The caterer's mixologists have come up with the idea of 'Holistic Hedony', which combines seasonal fruits, vegetables and superfoods with just a little alcohol to make sure there's a lot of nutritional punch, but also a little something extra to take the edge off the January gloom. Zafferano has come up with concoctions such as 'Green is the new….', which blends cucumber, apples, pears, kale and vodka, and 'AA' (Alcoholic Antioxidant), which mixes red grape juice, beetroot, Rooibos Tea and gin.

Seedlip, the world's first non-alcoholic spirits brand, has teamed up with Harvey Nichols to create a nature-themed terrace which aims to offer detox inspiration for dry January. Seedlip's 'spirits' include the Spice 94, which uses all spice, cardamom, oak, lemon and grapefruit to create its unique tease, and the Garden 108, which mixes peas, hay, spearmint, rosemary and thyme to give it a herbal flavour. The terrace is located on the fifth floor of Harvey Nichols, and will serve a selection of Seedlip serves, as well as staging masterclasses hosted by the brand's founder Ben Branson, and mixologist Stewart Howard.

Punchy protein - Neat Nutrition

Nutritional food company Neat Nutrition are big on protein. The company's recipes often feature healthy ingredients which are designed to make the dish as protein-packed as possible, as well as including many more nutritional benefits. Dishes include savoury buckwheat protein crepes, which use the brand's own Naked Protein alongside buckwheat flour, egg and italian herbs to create a delicious but healthy dish. The brand has also created a vegan chocolate protein log, which mixes oat flour with Neat Nutrition Chocolate Vegan Protein, cacao powder and coconut sugar, with the result being nice without any of the naughtiness.

