Three of the best Wimbledon-themed activations

Event looks at the best Wimbledon-themed brand activations that took place to mark the tennis tournament in 2017.

Britvic-owned drink brand Robinsons teamed up with fast food chain KFC to stage an interactive window takeover of the KFC restaurant in Wimbledon Broadway. Guests were able to use the window to take part in a giant version of the arcade game Pong as they made their way to the Championships, and the touchscreen window display allowed players to tap the window to activate the game, as well as control their pong paddles using the touchscreen technology. The activation was designed by agency Savvy.

Belgian beer brand Stella Artois staged a Vantage Point activation in London, inviting guests to watch outdoor tennis screenings and enjoy a range of experiences. The brand worked with agency Frukt on the activation, which took place in Flat Iron Square from 3-16 July. Guests were able to enjoy bespoke menus, which featured dishes such as miniature pancakes with strawberries, elderflower clotted cream and mint, strawberries and cream baklava, chimichangas served with strawberry and champagne salsa, as well as meat and cheese platters with pickled vegetables. Comedian Matt Richardson and tennis player Goran Ivanisevic were also onsite to offer an alternative Wimbledon commentary.

Spirit brand Pimm's celebrated its sponsorship of Wimbledon by opening its 'Pimm's Wimbledon Bar' on the terrace of Selfridges Roof Deck Restaurant and Bar. From 3 July, tennis fans were invited to watch screenings of the tennis matches while enjoying a glass of Pimm's. The brand is also staging pop-ups across London and the South East throughout summer, giving customers a chance to further enjoy the drink.

