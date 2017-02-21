Thomas & Friends global campaign to include series of events

Children's toy and entertainment brand Thomas & Friends has launched its 'Set Friendship in Motion' campaign, which will feature events throughout 2017.

The global campaign will give fans of Thomas & Friends the opportunity to try their hand at setting friendship in motion with a series of friendship-themed activities, which will take place at Day Out with Thomas events at regional heritage railways throughout this year.

Events will take place in the US and the UK, and guests will be able book tickets.

The campaign focuses on the idea that emotional intelligence (EQ) is just as valuable as intellectual intelligence (IQ). The brand conducted a study which found that mums see huge importance in EQ, and this Thomas & Friends campaign is expected to resonate well with parents.

Mattel Inc. is repsonsible for delivering the multi-faceted campaign, which will also include video content, social media advertising, newly designed packaging and content bumpers.

Thomas & Friends will release three 'Hero videos' plus a specially commissioned UK social video, which will capture the journey of Jack and Tim, who become best friends during preschool. Viewers will see memorable moments of their friendship from toddler through to adulthood, and will learn the importance of friends and friendship skills.

Kate Schlomann, vice president of global brand marketing for Thomas & Friends, said: "The Thomas & Friends brand is inspiring the next generation of genuine friendships that help children forge deep connections – first connections – particularly valuable in our digital age. All parents want their kids to have friends, and a best friend at that. And, they want their child to have the social and emotional skills in life that will help them grow to happy, healthy adults. Thomas is just the engine to set that dream in motion."

