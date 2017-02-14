Thomas Cook appoints Intermarketing X

Intermarketing Agency has launched Intermarketing X, a new experiential offering that has secured Thomas Cook as one of its first clients.

Intermarketing X has been appointed by Thomas Cook as its experiential agency, and is also delivering campaigns for a number of clients including Adidas.

The agency intends to merge live activations with digital campaigns, and will fuse experiential with digital direct, motion, media, print and partnership strategies with the aim of connecting with audiences all over the world.

The team will be working alongside Intermarketing’s established offices in London, Leeds, Amsterdam and Sydney, adding an experiential value to the agency’s client portfolio, which includes Liverpool Football Club, NSPCC, Bupa Global and the Shop Direct Group.

Intermarketing X forms part of Intermarketing's growth plan, which has seen the agency increase its turnover by 44% and launch a data and analytics division.

Nickii Gray, Intermarketing Agency managing director, said: "In today’s culture, customers hold more power than ever, demanding brand and product experiences that make a difference to their lives. They expect more. And now we want to partner with ambitious brands to deliver more - transforming everyday brand encounters into rewarding experiences that win hearts and change minds.

"As an agency we have 30 years’ experience in understanding consumers. We work with brands to find the most relevant ways to engage with their audience, with the ultimate aim of driving long-term loyalty and advocacy. So formalising this ability to bring brand stories to life in today’s connected world, and to drive real business results, is a natural evolution for us."

Last week, new agency Madras launched to focus on 'Continuous brand experiences'. Also in February, Universal and Brand Events announced that they will team up to deliver the Fast & Furious live show.

