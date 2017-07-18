The Telegraph Gin Experience returns to London

The Telegraph's Gin Experience will return to London for its third year, with Fever-Tree as the event's main sponsor.

Taking place at the Roof Gardens in Kensington from 1-2 August, The Telegraph Gin Experience invites guests to take part in masterclasses, learn from gin experts and sample more than 40 gins from around the world.

Fever-Tree is returning as the event's main sponsor and will be hosting a masterclass called 'The Simplicity of the Perfect G&T'. Guests will be taken through a world of gins, tonics and garnishes to find the perfect combination for their gin and tonic creations.

Other brands will also be activating at The Telegraph Gin Experience, including Portobello Road Gin. The London-based gin brand has teamed up with bar The Ginstitute to host 'The Capital Bracer' masterclass, where participants will embark on a journey through the history of the botanical spirit.

In addition, drinks writers Neil Ridley and Joel Harrison will host a session on 'Four Cocktails that Changed the World', where guests will learn about the unique stories and flavours behind classic cocktails such as the Negroni, Martini, Martinez and Singapore Sling.

Guests to the experience will be able to sample gins from Edinburgh Gin, Caorunn, Brockmans, D1 and No. 3 Gin. Aviation and Death’s Door will also appear at the event, marking the first time American gins have been featured.

The Telegraph's Whisky Experience returned to London for its fourth year in December, and featured insights from whisky experts, masterclasses and more than 100 whiskies for guests to sample.

More: Earlier this month, Dingle Gin celebrated the Irish Gin & Tonic Festival with a gin and tonic party in east London.

