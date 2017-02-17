Teenage Cancer Trust and Slash Football launch football experience

The event, An Absolute Shocker, saw teams of Youtubers attempt to play a five-a-side football match, with a key twist. Technology developed by Weir and Wong was put in place to lightly electrocute the players as they attempt to beat their opponents.

Brand executives from companies and clubs such as Uber, The FA, Arsenal and Chelsea were in possession of a button, putting them in charge of the frequency of the shocks. The shocks were administered by dog collars which became electric receptors with the help of an arduino - an electricity powered board which can detect its environment via inputs from sensors. It can then alter its environment by controlling lights, motors, and other actuators.

An Absolute Shocker saw Youtube names such as Callux, Calfreezy, The Burnt Chip and JMX take on the challenge, which took place yesterday (16 February). The tournament was made available to watch via live stream on Facebook.

The event aimed to raise money and awareness for charity Teenage Cancer Trust. Jane Ashton, head of music & entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "We are so incredibly grateful to Slash Football, the brand executives and, of course, all the YouTubers who are putting themselves through the wringer in order to raise awareness and funds for young people with cancer. The event is a wildly creative fundraising idea and we are so thankful for the support of everyone involved for helping to ensure no young person faces cancer alone."

Will Pyne, chief creative officer at Slash Football said: "We've hacked some electric dog collars so they work on humans and the lads have signed some waivers - you can see where this is going… In all seriousness we’re engineering a charity event that offers the sort of ridiculous, fun content our audience wants. And it’s for a bloody brilliant cause."

Last week, video game retailer Game revealed details of GameBlast 2017, which it will be hosting alongside charity SpecialEffect. Also this month, Google and Manchester City Football Club teamed up to stage a Hackathon.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1