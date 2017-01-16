Ted Baker partners with Xtend Barre for launch of new collection

Fashion retailer Ted Baker is hosting a series of three exclusive classes at its Commercial Street store in a collaboration with the fitness aficionados at Xtend Barre.

The event, taking place at its Ted Baker & Moore concept store in Commercial Street, London will mark the launch of Ted Baker's newest Fit to a T activewear collection and will feature an Xtend Barre class followed by complimentary breakfast or post-workout snack bar courtesy of Rude Health. The Braid Bar will also be in-store offering complimentary hair braiding to all ticketholders.

The classes are taking place on 1, 2 and 4 February and attendees will also receive an exclusive 15% off everything in-store on the event day, as well as 15% off the Fit to a T range to use at Regent Street, Commercial Street, Bluewater and Westfield Mainline until 28 February.

In 2015, Ted Baker handed out complimentary ice cream as part of its ‘No Ordinary Thursday’ initiative, which saw the brand deliver a series of promotions outside its Ted Baker & Moore store in east London.

Carlsberg encouraged Londoners to get prepared for Movember in November 2015, by visiting one of nine Ted's Grooming Room by Ted Baker locations across the capital for an affordable shave.



