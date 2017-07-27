Tech talk: Three experts on future event tech trends

"Event technology: an enabler – not an end goal"

"Technology will always play a role, but it is an enabler, rather than an end goal, which is where a lot of brand experiences trip up. They lead with a new or emerging technology to create an experience that’s more of a showcase of the technology rather than thinking more holistically about what is the value within a wider setting. We need to approach the world with a human-first, customer-centric perspective.

"Motion, voice, image and emotion recognition technology are the interesting technologies to watch because they are an extension of our natural behaviour. It is early days, but more brands will start to experiment with these types of things to understand what their role is going to be in the future of a brand experience and how can we leverage what people are already doing to create better experiences. These interfaces can be combined to create more relevant experiences to individuals. Tech needs to be leveraged to make things easier, faster, more efficient and ultimately more compelling."

Matt Gee, head of digital transformation at digital marketing agency Isobar

"VR needs to be taken out of the solo experience"

"In a gaming environment, virtual reality (VR) can take the experience to the next level, but for some brands it has zero relevance. Consumers want experiences that they can share and brag about. It is very hard to brag and physically share a VR experience. It needs to be taken out of the solo experience. AR is more interesting. It needs to be used to enhance an experience, perhaps to help consumers visualise something, but the real ROI needs to be thought out."

Dan Keene, managing partner of Slice

"Campaigns of the future will seamlessly blend physical and digital"

"VR is currently somewhere between 'the peak of inflated expectations’ and the ‘trough of disappointment’. If used correctly, it can be a very powerful learning and experience tool – especially in the medical, engineering and event marketing sectors. One area that our film and immersive team are prototyping extensively is Mixed Reality (MR) – where the VR experience can be translated into a fully immersive and engaging experience for others. This has huge potential for the events industry.

"Campaigns of the future will seamlessly blend physical and digital, the real and the created. That said, the thing that will continue to define brilliant campaigns remains great strategy, ideas and execution. Ideas will remain everything - and whilst new channels or technologies enable new ways to disseminate those ideas, they should never get in the way of the ideas themselves."

Russ Lidstone, CEO of The Creative Engagement Group

