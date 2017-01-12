Teapigs stages window takeover at Whole Foods

Tea brand Teapigs has taken over the giant window at retailer Whole Foods in Kensington, with the aim of celebrating all things matcha.

Visitors can sample matcha in the window throughout January, which features a display showcasing different flavours of matcha and the brand's range of products, including match on-the-go. Three different types of Teapigs' matcha tea will also be served in the cafe inside, including matcha tea, matcha latte and matcha amaretto latte.

As well as the window, the brand is also utilising the Whole Foods 'Room with a View' to host a number of events, including yoga classes with Another Space, on the 14 and 21 January, where the sequences are set to a Balearic style chilled house playlists curated by London DJ and Yogi, Jessica Skye.

Teapigs co-founder and master tea taster Louise Cheadle will be hosting a matcha masterclass on 25 January, which will explore the history and benefits of matcha and enabling participants to get hands-on with a range of matcha recipes. Everyone who takes part will receive a goody bag and a copy of The Book of Matcha' by Cheadle and Teapigs co-founder Nick Cheadle.

Teapigs unleashed a Routemaster bus onto London's streets in November 2015 to celebrate its ninth birthday and mark the brand's third free tea day. The brand also provided refreshments at John Lewis' Hidden Heath area at On Blackheath festival last year.

