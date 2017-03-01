Taylor Herring appointed to deliver new Strictly Come Dancing event

SME London, in partnership with BBC Worldwide, has appointed creative communications agency Taylor Herring to launch a new live event called Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular.

The four-day Strictly Come Dancing event will feature a new and exclusive 90-minute theatre show featuring judges and hosts, choreography classes from the show’s professional dancers, celebrity appearances, a catwalk fashion show, a costume exhibit and more.

Taylor Herring has been appointed to handle creative activations to publicise the event, and also to manage the press office.

The event will take place at The ExCel Centre in London from 22-25 June 2017.

As part of the contract, Taylor Herring will run a phased news generation programme, talent interviews and influencer activations in the run up to the event, with the prospect of creating stunts and branded content to further promote the event.

Agency managing partner James Herring and account director Katie Fox will be working together with David Copeland of SME London, and Frances Cherry-Becker and Toni Spencer of BBC Worldwide to deliver the campaign.

Stephen Davies, director of Live Events at BBC Worldwide, said: "This is an incredibly exciting project for everyone associated with Strictly Come Dancing; we wanted to bring something fantastic to our fans, so they can experience the glitz and glamour that is Strictly in one day. Partnering with Taylor Herring will allow us to generate so much excitement for this event and do some amazing things in the run up to it."

Tim Etchells, CEO of SME London, said: "Strictly Come Dancing : The Spectacular is unique in that it offers a whole day of entertainment and will feed fans’ hunger to get closer to the action - and the Strictly stars they love."

