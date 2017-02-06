Tanqueray unveils new creative platform with Snoop Dogg

Gin brand Tanqueray has announced the launch of its new creative platform Tanqueray Ten, which will feature special music-based events and collaborations throughout this year.

Entertainment icon and Tanqueray brand ambassador Snoop Dogg will curate ten individuals from the worlds of music, art and fashion to celebrate the brand's roots in creativity. Inspired by Tanqueray and the ‘gin lifestyle,’ each individual embodies sophistication, innovation and a masterful blend of timeless style.

The ten individuals include artist Ty Dolla $ign, actor Terrence J., artist and rapper STIX, photographer Aris Jerome, photographer Marcus Hyde, jewellery and fashion designer Melody Ehsani, celebrity stylist Ugo Mozie, visual artist Devin Troy Strother, recording artist Lalah Hathaway and singer/songwriter October London.

The members of The Tanqueray Ten will be collaborating with Snoop Dogg across music, film, art and fashion throughout 2017. The individuals will also be appearing at special branded events and key moments throughout the year.

Keenan Towns, brand director for gins at Diageo, said: "Tanqueray has celebrated and supported creativity and innovation, and the introduction of this programme ushers in a modern era of artistic exploration. As a brand that is rooted in entertainment and the arts, it was a natural extension to collaborate with our brand ambassador Snoop Dogg to build a united group of some of the best innovators in music, fashion, film, art and more that all have a long-found passion for Gin & Juice."

In October, Tanqueray teamed up with with perfumers and bartenders for a journey into fragrance and to learn how aroma influences the way cocktails are made in the world's best bars. Last month, gin brand Sipsmith hosted a hot gin experience in partnership with London's Ham Yard Hotel.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1