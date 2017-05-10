Tanqueray to launch Gin Train in London

Gin brand Tanqueray is set to launch a Gin Train tomorrow (11 May) in collaboration with travel company Belmond British Pullman.

The train will set off from London Victoria Station at 6:50pm tomorrow evening (11 May), and will take passengers on a scenic tour of the English countryside.

Guests will be able to relax in an armchair in an intricately decorated carriage which aims to channel a luxury vintage atmosphere. The evening will feature Tanqueray Gin serves, alongside a seven-course meal which will be paired with gin-based cocktails.

Travellers will be able to soak up the scenery as they voyage through the English countryside. The experience will be enhanced by live entertainment.

In February, Tanqueray partnered with Smith & Sinclair to host 'The Flavour Rooms' in London.

More: In March, Star of Bombay staged a 'Slow Artistry' dining experience, designed to highlight the slow distillation of gin.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



