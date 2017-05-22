Tanqueray to explore gin and juice pairings

Gin brand Tanqueray No. Ten is partnering with juice and lifestyle brand Press on a masterclass exploring the mixing and pairing potentials of gin and juice.

The collaboration between Press and Tanqueray No. 10 is the next step in the 'Perfect Ten' series, a campaign celebrating the craftsmen behind some of the UK’s most innovative and creative luxury brands and their constant strive for perfection.

On 25 May, gin and juice lovers alike will see the partnership come to life in the gin and juice masterclass at the Press store in Soho, hosted by Press co-founder Ed Foy and Tim Homewood, Tanqueray No. Ten brand ambassador. Guests will discover the citrus-led flavour profile of Tanqueray No. Ten and how it pairs with the citrus fruits and grapefruit flavours of Press juices, and will learn how to recreate a number of delicious gin and juice drinks at home.

A second masterclass will take place in the intimate surroundings of the Wallpaper bar at Harvey Nichols on 2 June, as part of London Food Month.

Tanqueray launched a Gin Train earlier this month in collaboration with travel company Belmond British Pullman.

Comment below to let us know what you think.