Talk Talk and Samsung to activate at House Festival

Talk Talk and Samsung have worked with experiential agency Undercurrent to stage brand activations at House Festival, which takes place today (6 July).

For Talk Talk, Undercurrent has developed a Cuban Fiesta-themed area, featuring a retro Cuban car photo booth and palm trees. Samsung has used its new S8 and S8+ products to design a Provence-themed area, complete with flower photo wall and immersive Provence-themed VR experience.

Both activations aim to convey the brand messages of innovation, and include a range of creative technologies to keep guests at the festival engaged.

Damian Clarke, founder and CEO of Undercurrent, said: "We’re really excited to be working with such innovative companies for another year. Their ongoing confidence in us is testament to the hard work and creativity of the Undercurrent team and I look forward to seeing the designs come to life on Thursday."

More: In December, Undercurrent launched a branded content agency, The Drop, which provides full-service video and content production for clients. In April, Samsung celebrated the launch of the Galaxy S8 by touring a giant smartphone throughout the UK.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



