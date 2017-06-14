Talisker Whisky to create lunar-inspired brand experience

Diageo Reseve brand Talisker Whisky has teamed up with The Birmingham Whisky Club and artist Luke Jerram to create a lunar-themed brand experience.

The event will be held on 5 August at the ThinkTank Birmingham Science Museum, and will showcase six different whiskies from the Talisker range during a tasting led by Diageo Reserve whisky ambassador, Colin Dunn.

Guests will be invited to gather around the museum's moon installation, which is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound musical compositions created by award-winning composer Dan Jones. The installation has been created by artist Luke Jerram, and uses detailed imagery from NASA of the lunar surface to form a realistic representation of the moon.

The luxury tasting experience forms part of Jerram's ‘Museum Of The Moon’ tour.

Colin Dunn, whisky ambassador at Diageo Reserve, said: "We are really excited to be working with The Birmingham Whisky Club to present this fantastic line up of whiskies in such an exceptional setting. Talisker is the only Single Malt Whisky on the shores of the Isle of Skye, one of the most remote, yet beautiful landscapes in Scotland. I hope that presenting these whiskies alongside the moon will evoke the tidal and rugged landscape of where they're produced and take the audience on a journey to Scotland as they taste through the selection."

More: Diageo Reserve announced a newly formed global cocktailian role this week, which has been filled by mixologist Lauren Mote. Earlier this month, Ardberg staged a sea-themed event featuring storytelling and whisky tastings.

