Tabasco to host aubergine-themed pop-up

The brand has teamed up with The Vurger Co to celebrate National Vegetarian Week, and will be staging a one-day pop up in Bishops Square, Spitalfields on 19 May.

Open from 12pm-3pm, the pop-up will feature The Auburger - a new culinary creation featuring aubergine, chickpea and paprika teamed with Tabasco chipotle sauce and and topped with smoked vegan cheese and house-made cumin mayo, served in a brioche bun. Sides will also be available, including vurger slaw, hummus pot with flat breads and pea guacamole with nachos.

Sauce and seasoning brand Meat Lust staged its The Bare Bones tour in February, stopping off at restaurants around London's East End. Last August, General Mills brand Old El Paso launched a one-day pop-up restaurant to celebrate the launch of its new mini Stand N Stuff soft tacos.



