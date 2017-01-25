T2 partners with Another Space to launch wellness programme

Australian tea brand T2 has teamed up with Covent Garden-based fitness studio, Another Space, to devise a series of workouts designed to enrich the body and mind.

The wellness programme, called 'MoTeaVation' has also been devised to celebrate T2's new range of feel-good ‘Glow’ teas and features a series of workouts designed to enrich the body and mind. The workouts can be completed at various points throughout the day, all in the time it takes to boil a kettle and then brew the perfect cup of tea.

The workouts will be showcased at an event taking place on 26 January at Another Space's fitness studio in Covent Garden, which will see all five moments put together to create a full 40-minute wellness session. T2 will be on hand to offer warming and energising teas before and after the workout.

The five moments combine yoga and HIIT (high intensity interval training), which can be used to stimulate the body and mind throughout day-to-day life, restoring health and balance. The moments include: 'Waking up', a yoga moment to waken and sharpen; 'Elevenses', a HIIT moment to liven and motivate; the mid-afternoon slump, a HIIT moment to energise, and stimulate; post-work, a HIIT moment to energise and to alleviate daily stress and pre-bed, a yoga moment to soothe and stimulate a good night’s sleep.

T2 and Another Space also released the MoTeaVation programme on 16 January with a series of videos so everyone can incorporate the exercises into their usual daily routine.



