Swiss International Airlines to celebrate British love of queuing

Swiss International Airlines is coming to London to stage a ski-themed event on 28 January, and aims to establish a world record for the longest ski-lift queue.

Swiss International Airlines will create a winter wonderland in central London this weekend, which will give guests a taste of the Swiss Alps by featuring 'real snow'. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in a world record attempt to form the world’s longest ski-lift queue.

The activation forms part of the airline's new campaign, Swissed, which will see the brand try to refine the characteristics of Switzerland's European neighbours in a typically Swiss manner. In a tongue-in-cheek way, the brand will showcase national stereotypes in a Europe-wide, experiential initiative.

London's event will see the the British knack for queuing turned into a chance to create a world record. The queue will not only be the longest, but with added Swiss etiquette, it will also be the most precise and well-formed queue in the world.

The airline has also enlisted the help of a Swiss etiquette expert, who will give Brits a crash course on Swiss skiing etiquette from how to tackle the ski-lift queue to making sure their on-piste selfies are risk-free. Guests who don a piece of ski gear and take part have the chance to win a range of prizes, including Swiss chocolates and Swiss flight vouchers.

In addition, guests can enter themselves into a contest created by Swiss International Airlines and Switzerland Tourism, where they can win seven nights for two at the four-star Ramada Hotel Regina Titlis in Engelberg. The prize also includes six-day ski passes, half-board and use of the wellness facilities and Swiss business class flights.

In December, the brand challenged Londoners to a snowball throwing contest in East London. This month, Virgin Holidays will launch an interactive lounge at Gatwick Airport.

