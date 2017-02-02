Suzuki launches latest model with UK roadshow

Suzuki is embarking on a nationwide, interactive roadshow to launch its latest model, the all new Ignis.

A compact car mixing size, style and features, the Ignis is being launched through a roadshow touring the UK and Republic of Ireland, featuring two state-of-the-art stands along with a team of ambassadors. The roadshow, which kicked off on 20 January, invites visitors to experience the car and its features and is being implemented by staffing agency Kru Live.

Running simultaneously, the two units are visiting key shopping locations nationwide. from Bluewater near London to the Jervis Centre in Dublin, covering six weeks and 12 locations in total. Guests are invited to the stand to experience the new model, where theys can record their ultimate Ignis adventure when sat in the car. The experience is amplified through social media channels, giving them the chance to win a new Ignis and their personalised adventure organised for them and a friend.

As well as featuring the Ignis the stands include touch screen info pads where visitors can order brochures and book test drives. The experience is also supported by on-screen content from a variety of key influencers who took part in the pre-launch build-up of the Ignis.

The tour is backed-up with individual product placements organised locally by Kru across the brand’s network of 157 dealerships. The activity as a whole is designed to showcase the compact car and convert test drives in to sales. Activity wil be measured week on week.

Kelly Armstrong, senior account manager at Kru Live said: "It has been fantastic working with this client. The team at Suzuki want only the very best teams representing their brand along with a very high standard of delivery – something Kru excel at, so we are looking forward to seeing some great results from this launch."

In December, Kru Live appointed a client services director to drive forward the business' continued growth.

