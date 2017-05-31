The Sun Bingo to attempt two world records

Media brand The Sun has announced that it's online bingo platform will attempt to break two Guinness World Records on 3 June at Blackpool Tower.

The brand aims to overthrow the current world records for largest set of bingo balls and largest bingo card. The Sun's ambassadors will be hosting the event on 3 June, and are inviting 400 Sun Bingo players from across the UK to join them at Blackpool Tower.

Players will take part in two standard games of 75-ball bingo, and will be in with a chance of winning up to £30,000 in prizes. An official Guinness World Record adjudicator will be present to confirm that the records have been beaten.

Tom Ustunel, betting and gaming director at The Sun, said: "Sun Bingo is known for having the biggest balls in the industry so it makes sense that we set the record straight. Bingo is all about bringing people together to enjoy some fun and be sociable so it’s great that we can celebrate this day with a host of our most valued customers."

More: In January, Swiss International Airlines aimed to set a world record for the longest ski lift queue during a ski-themed event in London. This October, Nickelodeon's Slimefest will return to Blackpool.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



