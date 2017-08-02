Story Events reports 59% growth in sales

Story Events has reported a 59% growth in sales for the 2016/17 financial year, with an increase from £2.17m to £3.46m.

Story Events' headline sales have increased from £2.17m to £3.46m, with Profit Before Tax reported at £116,000. The growth has been reported for the 2016/17 financial year, which marks Story Events' third full year of trading.

The agency also runs online venue finder, Venue Search London, and has announced that the platform has reached £10m of brokered sales since its launch in January 2014. Other highlights of the year include the successful launch of the Waitrose Drinks Festival, record exhibitor and visitor numbers at the January London Summer Event Show, and a £300,000 conference booking brokered by Venue Search London.

Dominique Gill, CEO of Story Events, said: "These results confirm the success of the company across its Story Bespoke agency, Venue Search London and trade show divisions. This is a people business and I am very proud of the commitmentand excellent work delivered by every member of the Story team. We increased our staffing levels from 16 to 22 over the course of the year to ensure that our high service levels are maintained as our customer base grew."

Gill also predicts further growth over the next 12 months, adding: "After three years of rapid growth, we are now a profitable and maturing business with an established experienced senior team. Our focus this year will be on retaining and developing both our people and our existing clients who have been at the heart of our growth and success."

More: Today (2 August) Clive announced the launch of its new Dublin office, creating three new positions with additional roles planned for later this year.

